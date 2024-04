Martin (undisclosed) was in his usual spot during line rushes, indicating he'll play in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Martin has played on the fourth line throughout the campaign, so his presence in the lineup isn't likely to make a big impact in fantasy. The 34-year-old has no points, 19 hits and 21 PIM over his last 10 outings.