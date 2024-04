Martin (lower body) won't play in Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Martin, who didn't practice Monday, will miss his second straight contest. He has been credited with two shots on goal, three blocked shots, seven hits and 16 PIM in three outings this postseason. Simon Holmstrom or Ruslan Iskhakov will replace Martin in the lineup for Game 5.