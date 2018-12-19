The Islanders placed Hickey (upper body) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Hickey's absence will test the Islanders' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched four assists in 32 games this campaign. The 29-year-old blueliner will be eligible to return Dec. 28 against the Senators, but there's no telling if he'll be be ready for that contest at this point.