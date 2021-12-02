Hickey was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Hickey got into two games with the Islanders, going minus-3 with three blocked shots and two hits. With the team coming out of a schedule pause healthier on the blue line, Hickey's services are no longer needed. The 32-year-old will return to Bridgeport to serve as organizational defensive depth.

