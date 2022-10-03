site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Thomas Hickey: Cut loose from PTO
Hickey was released from his professional tryout agreement on Monday by New Jersey.
Hickey spent most of the 2021-22 season in the AHL with Bridgeport and Ontario. He also skated in two games with the Islanders.
