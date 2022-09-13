Hickey signed a professional tryout agreement with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Hickey played in just two NHL games for the Islanders last season, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors. With AHL Bridgeport and Ontario, the blueliner logged a combined 44 games in which he garnered six goals and 12 assists. Despite just appearing in just seven games over the last two years, Hickey does have over 450 games of NHL experience which could help him secure a permanent deal from the Devils before the 2022-23 campaign kicks off.