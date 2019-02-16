Islanders' Thomas Hickey: Sent to minors for conditioning
The Islanders reassigned Hickey (upper body) to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday for conditioning purposes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Coach Lou Lamoriello indicated that Hickey Andrew Gross of Newsday at least the two weekend games with Bridgeport before the organization reassesses where he's at in his recovery. The veteran blueliner started the season uncharacteristically slow prior to the injury, notching just four assists over 32 games. While he doesn't participate in the power play, Hickey has managed 20-plus points in four of the last five. He would need to drastically pick up the pace after returning to draw anywhere close to that mark in 2018-19, though it shouldn't be expected given his two-month absence.
