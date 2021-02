Hickey is still on the taxi squad for the Islanders.

There was some thought that Hickey would be sent to Bridgeport of the AHL now that the season has started, but the Islanders have elected to keep him with the big club for the time being. The Isles tried to shed his salary during the offseason but could find no takers. Hickey is in hockey purgatory as he is truly a break glass in case of an emergency player.