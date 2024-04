Gustafsson scored a goal on three shots and levied four hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Gustafsson hadn't posted a point since Dec. 20, and his last goal was Oct. 30. He missed time in that span with a lower-body injury, but he's also struggled to crack the Jets' lineup consistently when healthy. The 24-year-old has three goals, two assists, 25 shots on net and 28 hits through 37 outings in a bottom-six role this season.