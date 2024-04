Gustafsson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Gustafsson tallied at 3:15 of the first period. He's picked up two goals and two assists over his last five contests, but his chances of sustaining that kind of scoring pace are low as long as he's in a fourth-line role. The 24-year-old had a career-high seven points in 39 regular-season appearances.