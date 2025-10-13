Gustafsson scored two goals in AHL Manitoba's 5-2 loss to Laval on Sunday.

Gustafsson began the NHL season on the Jets' roster but was waived Thursday to make room for Jonathan Toews' return from an undisclosed injury. This was Gustafsson's first stint in the AHL since 2023-24, as he was able to spend all of 2024-25 in a part-time NHL role that saw him produce six points over 36 regular-season appearances. He'll be near the top of the list of call-ups should the Jets need reinforcements this season.