Gustafsson was placed on waivers by the Jets on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Gustafsson made 36 regular-season appearances for the Jets last year, recording two goals, four assists, 19 hits and 18 blocked shots while averaging 8:59 of ice time. However, he'll land on waivers ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Stars since Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) is slated to be activated by the Jets.