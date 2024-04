Barron (lower body) has yet to resume skating and is still at least a week away from returning to game action, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Barron will miss the first four games of Winnipeg's first-round matchup with the Avalanche at a minimum, and he might need the Jets to advance to the second round in order to play again in 2023-24. He picked up 11 goals, 18 points and 122 hits in 80 contests during the regular season.