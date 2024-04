Barron (lower body) won't be available for Game 5 versus Colorado on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Barron, who hasn't resumed skating yet, will miss his sixth straight contest after getting hurt in the penultimate game of the regular season. He registered 11 goals, 18 points, 94 shots on net and 122 hits in 80 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.