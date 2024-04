Barron (lower body) will not play in Game 1 versus Colorado on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Coach Rick Bowness would not say who would replace Barron on the fourth line, but it is believed that either David Gustafsson or Cole Perfetti will be in the lineup. Barron had a career high 11 goals, as well as 11 assists and 122 hits in 80 games.