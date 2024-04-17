Barron (lower body) is questionable for Game 1 of the playoffs, in addition to missing Thursday's clash with Vancouver, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Barron is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in games (80), goals (11) and hits (122). Without the 25-year-old winger in the lineup, the Jets will have to decide between David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti and Rasmus Kupari for a spot in the lineup -- though all three could see minutes if coach Rick Bowness decides to rest some of Winnipeg's stars.