Poolman recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Poolman provided a secondary assist on Blake Wheeler's tally in the third period. The defenseman has picked up the pace lately with a helper in each of his last three games. For the season, Poolman has 10 points, 27 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating. He typically has worked alongside Josh Morrissey on the top pairing.