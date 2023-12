Heinola (ankle) was on the ice without gear Tuesday but remains a ways away from returning, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Heinola was given a 2-3 month recovery timeline and is still on track to meet that target according to coach Rick Bowness. Considering the 22-year-old defender has a combined 35 NHL games over the last four seasons, he probably will be headed to the minors once given the all-clear and figures to remain a fringe roster player.