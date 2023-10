Heinola sustained a lower-body injury in Thursday's preseason game versus the Senators, John Lu of TSN reports.

Heinola went awkwardly into the boards on a hit and ultimately needed help to get to the locker room with a visible limp. With injuries piling up on the Jets' blue line, Heinola was pushing for a roster spot out of camp, but this injury may jeopardize that. His status should be updated prior to Opening Night on Wednesday versus the Flames.