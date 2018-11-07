Jimmy Lodge: Failing to seize opportunities
Lodge hasn't appeared in any games with AHL Utica after earning a tryout offer with the club in late September.
Lodge impressively produced 17 goals and 49 assists over 57 games for ECHL Jacksonville last season, when the center was under contract with the Jets, but given that he's yet to make his NHL debut, the 2013 third-round pick is not even a blip on the fantasy radar these days. However, Lodge is only 23 years old, so it may be too early to write him off completely.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...