Lodge hasn't appeared in any games with AHL Utica after earning a tryout offer with the club in late September.

Lodge impressively produced 17 goals and 49 assists over 57 games for ECHL Jacksonville last season, when the center was under contract with the Jets, but given that he's yet to make his NHL debut, the 2013 third-round pick is not even a blip on the fantasy radar these days. However, Lodge is only 23 years old, so it may be too early to write him off completely.