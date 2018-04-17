Jets' Jimmy Lodge: Standout season in ECHL
Lodge -- who spent the bulk of the year in the ECHL -- racked up 49 points in 57 outings for the Jacksonville Icemen.
Lodge started the year in training camp with the Jets, before logging just six games with AHL Manitoba and finally landing in the ECHL. While the demotion to the bottom league doesn't bode well for his long-term prospects, the center at least took advantage of his opportunity, as he was second on the team in points and led the way with 32 assists. With Jacksonville missing the Kelly Cup playoffs, the Pennsylvania native could get called up to Manitoba in order to bolster the Moose ranks heading into the AHL postseason. The 23-year-old will be a restricted free agent July 1 and may not have done enough to earn another contract from Winnipeg.
