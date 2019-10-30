Jimmy Lodge: Returns to ECHL
Lodge signed a one-year deal with ECHL Orlando after sitting out the entire 2018-19 season.
Lodge was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, but was never able to break into the NHL. In the AHL, the 24-year-old notched just 25 points in 114 games for his career and likely won't be making the jump back up any time soon.
