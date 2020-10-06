Abdelkader was designated for waivers Tuesday by Detroit for purpose of buying out his contract.

Abdelkader had three years remaining on the seven-year, $29,75 million deal signed back in November of 2015. By buying out his contract, the Wings will save $2.4 million against this cap this season, which will drop to $1.9 million for the two following. If the 33-year-old signs with another club, he will bring plenty of experience having spent 13 seasons playing in the NHL in which he garnered 106 goals and 146 assists.