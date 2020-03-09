Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Barely seen in thrilling victory
Abdelkader was limited to 8:15 of ice time in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.
Looking nothing like a player that deserves to be paid $4.25 million per season, Abdelkader was utilized for just 11 shifts in the divisional clash. He hasn't cracked the scoresheet since Oct. 23 and has compiled only three points (all assists) through 48 games. Obviously, he's lost track of his offensive game, but Abby's minus-14 rating isn't all that bad considering the Red Wings have an abysmal minus-119 goal differential this year.
