Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Under the weather
Abdelkader won't play Tuesday against Carolina due to an illness, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
The Red Wings believe Abdelkader is dealing with a "regular" illness rather than anything serious, but he'll be sidelined for at least one contest. Either way, the veteran winger has only picked up three points in 49 games this campaign, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
