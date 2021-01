Porter will end his playing career and join AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as an assistant coach.

Porter was selected by the Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2004 NHL Draft and went on to appear in 249 games for Arizona, Colorado, Buffalo and Pittsburgh. In those contests, the 34-year-old Detroit native garnered 29 goals on 268 shots, 29 helpers and 60 PIM while averaging 12:38 of ice time.