Porter was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

The 32-year-old pivot was called up less than a week ago, but he didn't suit up for a game. Porter has played well in minors this season, compiling 16 goals and 40 points in 64 games, and he'll look to lead AHL Rochester through the Calder Cup Playoffs.

