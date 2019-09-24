Sabres' Kevin Porter: Assigned to AHL affiliate
Buffalo assigned Porter (lower body) to AHL Rochester on Sunday, TSN reports.
Porter missed Friday's exhibition match against the Maple Leafs due to a lower-body injury, but his assignment to the Sabres' minor-league affiliate indicates he's already overcome that issue. The 33-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17 and will spend the entirety of the upcoming season with Rochester.
