Porter (lower body) was ruled out of Friday's matchup with Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

It's unclear when Porter sustained this injury and how long it'll keep him sidelined. The Michigan native hasn't seen regular-season NHL ice time since appearing in two games for Pittsburgh in the 2016-17 season. Porter has seen time in 124 games for AHL Rochester over the last two campaigns, logging 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists).