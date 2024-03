Turcotte suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's 6-2 win against Chicago, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Turcotte managed just 7:14 of ice time before leaving the game in the third period due to his upper-body issue. The 23-year-old center is currently mired in an 18-game goal drought during which he registered just two assists and a meager 12 shots. If Turcotte were to miss any time, Arthur Kaliyev could finally make his way back into the lineup.