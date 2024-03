Turcotte (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Tampa and is unlikely to travel with the Kings for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, per Noah Sher of Mayor's Manor.

That would sideline Turcotte until April 3 against Seattle if he misses the entirety of the Western Canada trip. He has a goal, four points, six PIM, seven hits and 10 blocked shots in 20 contests with the Kings in 2023-24. When Turcotte recovers, he will likely resume serving in a fourth-line role.