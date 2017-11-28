Andreoff (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, with the move retroactive to Nov. 25, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

It's already been established that Andreoff won't travel with the Kings for a four-game road trip that begins in Detroit on Tuesday and wraps up Sunday against the Blackhawks in Chicago. Still, this is a bottom-six player we're profiling, and not someone who'll help you out much in fantasy games once healthy.