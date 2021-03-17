Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday.
Anderson-Dolan was on the ice in a no-contact jersey during Wednesday's morning skate, so he isn't expected to be in the lineup for the evening's matchup with St. Louis, but he could be an option for Friday's game versus Vegas. He's picked up three goals and five points through six games this season.
