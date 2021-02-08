Anderson-Dolan scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Anderson-Dolan tied the game at three with his second-period tally. That goal was the first of his NHL career, coming in his 11th game. The 21-year-old center has gotten into two contests this season, adding four PIM and five hits. A second-round pick from 2017, Anderson-Dolan would likely be on the outside looking in if the Kings were at full health. Until then, he will likely feature in a bottom-six role.