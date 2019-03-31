Clifford delivered an assist, four shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

Clifford has a goal and two helpers as well as 10 shots and seven PIM in his last five outings. For the year, he's at 17 points in 68 games, adding 106 shots and 69 PIM. He may have some appeal in deeper formats while he's on the third line, as he's skated 14 minutes or more in five of his last six appearances.