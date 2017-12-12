Kings' Kyle Clifford: Set for return
Clifford (upper body) is expected to return Tuesday night against the Devils, NHL.com reports.
The power forward has missed the past 28 games, but the Kings -- who are currently in first place within the Pacific Division -- would have no reason to rush him back before he's ready, so feel free to deploy Clifford if you're involved in an extremely deep league or one that gives a big multiplier for accumulated hits; he's reached double-digits in that category in each of his first seven seasons.
