Kings' Kyle Clifford: Tallies empty net goal
Clifford scored a goal while taking three shots during Sunday's 2-0 win over Carolina.
Clifford added a late insurance goal for the Kings, scoring an empty net goal to guarantee victory on Sunday. Clifford is not much of an option for fantasy owners as it was his fourth goal in 25 games this season.
