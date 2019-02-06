Kings' Nate Thompson: Quiet in return
Thompson failed to register a shot on goal in 14:46 of ice time against New Jersey on Tuesday.
Thompson's only statistical contribution came in the form of one blocked shot, despite slotting into a second-line role in his first game back from an illness. Once Jeff Carter (lower body) is cleared to return, Thompson figures to slide down to a bottom-six assignment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...