Tynan was recalled Thursday from Ontario of the AHL, according to John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Tynan passed through waivers Monday and will not need waivers to be sent back down for 30 days. Look for Tynan to play on Thursday and get sent back to the AHL shortly thereafter. The playmaker had a huge season in the AHL, scoring 14 goals and adding 84 assists in 62 games in 2021-22.