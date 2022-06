Tynan LA Kings Insider Zach Dooley a two-year, $1.575 million deal with the Kings on Tuesday.

Tynan saw action in just two games for Los Angeles this year in which he recorded zero points, three shots and one hit while averaging 10:51 of ice time. The 30-year-old center should get an opportunity to secure his place on the Opening Night roster during training camp but will likely have to split his time between the NHL and AHL.