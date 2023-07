Madden signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Madden has spent the last three seasons exclusively with AHL Ontario, recording 69 points over 133 contests. He has yet to make his NHL debut, though he has received a couple of call-ups when the Kings need extra depth. The third-round pick from 2018 is likely to again spend the bulk of 2023-24 with the Reign.