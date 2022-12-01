site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Tyler Madden: Recalled from AHL
Madden was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday.
Madden has five goals and eight points in 16 games with Ontario. He likely will be a depth forward on Thursday.
