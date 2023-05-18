Poturalski (lower body) played in AHL Coachella Valley's 3-2 triple-overtime win over Calgary on Monday.

Poturalski had two PIM and four shots on goal in his first game action in three months. The 29-year-old was initially expected to miss 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery in February, but he was able to return early and will look to contribute during the Firebirds' AHL playoff run.