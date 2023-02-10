Poturalski (lower body) underwent surgery Thursday and will be out 4-to-6 months.

Poturalski has been one of the AHL's best forwards over the last couple of seasons. He'll end his first campaign with AHL Coachella Valley having racked up 42 points in 38 contests, though he didn't receive a call-up to Seattle during the season. He is under contract for next season with the Kraken on a one-way deal.