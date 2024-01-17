Driedger turned aside 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Seattle never led in the game, and a Vincent Trocheck power-play tally midway through the first period on which he was left all alone at Driedger's back door for a tap-in set the tone. It was the 29-year-old netminder's first action since Dec. 27, and while the final result was mostly out of Driedger's hands, he'll likely continue to cede most of the work in the Kraken's crease to Joey Daccord.