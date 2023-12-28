Driedger stopped 37 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Driedger did everything asked of him and then some, quieting the Flames' offense. The 29-year-old hadn't played an NHL game since May 1, 2022, missing a large chunk of that time with an ACL injury. Joey Daccord has been excellent with Philipp Grubauer (lower body) out, but Driedger proved he can provide solid outings too. It's unclear how the Kraken's workload will be distributed going forward, with their next game coming back at home versus the Flyers.