Driedger was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday, per Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Driedger figures to assume the backup job in Seattle behind Joey Daccord after Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was added to IR. The 29-year-old Driedger last played in the NHL in the 2021-22 season, when he went 9-14-1 with an .899 save percentage.