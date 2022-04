Kuhlman posted an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kuhlman supplied the secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. A second-line role has served Kuhlman well in April -- he has two goals and three helpers in his last nine outings, well above his typical scoring pace. For the season, he's at eight points, 59 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances.