Reinke signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kraken on Friday, CapFriendly reports.

Reinke spent the last two seasons with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 27 points each year. The 27-year-old blueliner has just one game of NHL experience dating all the way back to the 2017-18 campaign with the Blues. He'll likely spend most of the 2023-24 season at the AHL level once again.