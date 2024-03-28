Evans (lower body) will be a game-time call versus Anaheim on Thursday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Evans and fellow blueliner Gustav Olofsson exited the ice at about the same time, so Olofsson figures to get into the lineup if Evans can't give it a go. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Evans, as he has consistently been shuffled between levels this season. In his last nine outings, the Calgary native appears to have found his offensive stride with a goal and three assists while averaging 17:11 of ice time.